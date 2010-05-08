Survey Time! Which Dead Magazine Do You Miss The Most?

has a fun poll asking readers which of the following 10 shuttered magazines they miss the most:



CosmoGirl!

Domino

Gourmet

Industry Standard

Life

Mademoiselle

Metropolitan Home

National Lampoon

Spy

YM

Domino was in the lead with 32.2% of the vote as of the time of this posting. (Check out those results below.)

We went with Spy, obviously, which was in second place when we voted. We were also kind of shocked to see that Sassy isn’t one of the options.

What’s your pick? Go here to vote.

