Survey: Your Boss Has Never Heard Of Apple, Google, Yahoo

Hey! Ever heard of Google, Yahoo! and Apple? Apparently, you’re in the minority.



Something called the “Brand Power” survey, which purports to query “business decision-makers from the top 20% of U.S. businesses” about “their perceptions of some of the world’s best corporate brands” says Coca-Cola topped their 2007 list, followed by Johnson & Johnson and Hershey.

Fair enough — we know us tech types have a blinkered view of the world, so we’re not insistent that our industry’s giants place at the top of every list. So how did they fare? Well, IBM comes in at # 18, down 5 spots since 2004. And Microsoft (MSFT), which in 2004 was flying high at #11, is down to #59.

An exec from CoreBrand, the organisation that conducts the survey, says Microsoft’s lackluster position could be a result of the Apple’s “I’m a Mac” ads. But Apple (AAPL) itself doesn’t place on CoreBrand’s list. Nor do other niche players like Yahoo (YHOO) and Google (GOOG). Which makes us think that CoreBrand may have its own branding issues in the near future.

