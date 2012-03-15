SURVEY: Women Trust Pinterest More Than Twitter Or Facebook—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Blogher’s 2012 survey of women and social media reveals that when it comes to women’s faith in social media, 81 per cent trust newcomer Pinterest while only 67 per cent and 73 per cent trust veterans Facebook and Twitter, respectively.



ZenithOptimedia, part of Publicis Groupe, predicts 2012 worldwide ad spending will grow 4.8 per cent compared to spending in 2011. Things are looking up.

Fox Digital is planning to debut a seven-episode original comedy series on MySpace … because… MySpace is cool?

Saatchi & Saatchi LA‘s campaign for the Toyota Prius turns buying a car into the Game of Life. Watch the ad here.

Unilever–owned Ben & Jerry’s has re-named a flavour “Apple-y Ever After” to support gay marriage in England.

Jon Renner has joined Roth Partners, based in New York, as a managing director.

According to a new Forrester report, Latin American internet use is on the rise. Mexicans and Brazilians said that they spend four times as much time online than they do watching television. Ad Age has a breakdown of the data, including the Latin American smartphone boom.

