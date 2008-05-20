SHOCKING NEWS: Kids Don't Use YouTube, Facebook For Political News

Americans — including “young people” — still get their political news from TV, according to a new study published by TV trade pub Broadcasting & Cable, and conducted by market-research firm Crawford, Johnson & Northcott, whose clients include… several TV stations.



According to the study, 71% of the country watches the big three broadcast networks a lot for coverage of the presidential race, and 65% watches cable or local TV for election coverage. Almost half — 48% — say they use news Web sites a lot for their coverage of the election.

Meanwhile, only 11% got significant coverage of election news from Google’s (GOOG) video site YouTube, and just 10% from social networking sites like Facebook, News Corp.’s (NWS) MySpace, etc.

“rumours of the death of traditional television news have been greatly exaggerated,” Crawford, Johnson & Northcott president John Altenbern said. “And it’s not just older people — young adults are relying on television news, too,” he adds.

Reality check: Of course people are watching news networks/shows for news. After all, the question was about presidential race news — and neither YouTube, nor Facebook, nor other social networking sites are news sites. Icanhascheezburger, in theory, is as good a place as YouTube for presidential news coverage.

A different bit or research we’d like to see: Whether watching a 90-second news clip on TV — or 37-minute long Barack Obama speech on YouTube — influences someone’s vote more. That, in theory, is what matters.

