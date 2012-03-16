SURVEY: People Actually Like Smartphones With Giant Screens

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Smartphone users tend to prefer larger screens on their devices, according to a new survey from the research firm Strategy Analytics. The survey found most smartphone owners prefer displays that are between 4 and 4.5 inches. To put that in perspective, the iPhone has a 3.5-inch screen.



Many Android phones offer 4-inch displays, but the new trend seems to be making them much larger than that. For example, Samsung’s Galaxy Nexus has a massive 4.65-inch screen. The Samsung Galaxy Note is even larger with a 5.3-inch screen.

Strategy Analytics says 90% of those surveyed chose a larger smartphone over their own, as long as that phone was still thin and light.

Don’t Miss: Should you choose AT&T or Verizon for your new iPad?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.