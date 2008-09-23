Survey Says: BlackBerry To Keep Dominating Microsoft, Apple For Corporate Mobile Email

BlackBerry maker Research In Motion (RIMM) will lose some corporate mobile email market share to rivals in the next three years, but will maintain a huge lead, according to results of a survey released today by research firm J. Gold Associates. The survey asked 400 “large and small companies” about which primary smartphone platforms they support now and in three years. The results are not surprising:



RIM will remain in first place in three years with a 59.3% “primary platform” market share, down from 65.5% now.

Microsoft’s Windows Mobile will gain share in three years to 28.6%, up from 22.5% today.

Apple’s iPhone will account for about 16% of the market in three years, up from about 10% now.

Google’s Android will account for about 4.8% of the market in three years, behind Palm (9.1%) and others.

What can we conclude? Because this just measures the “primary” platform, it’s not a direct prediction of sales. But it seems like companies who’ve grown up with RIM’s BlackBerry platform are going to stick with it.

The good news for Apple, Google, etc.: Most of their growth will come from consumers, not enterprises.

See Also:

Say Hello To The $520 BlackBerry And The $600 iPhone

Palm Still Pining For Next Year

RIM BlackBerry Sales “Slightly Disappointing” Ahead Of New Launches

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.