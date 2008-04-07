Survey: People Able To Work At, Keep Jobs During March Madness

How do you combat a ridiculous survey about productivity lost during the NCAA tournament? With another survey!



Business e-mail company Intermedia says there was no productivity lost during the first week of the tournament last month — the week when most of the games happen during the daytime, and are supposed to create mass truancy and/or Internet overloads.

But we’re not sure Intermedia’s survey is any more trustworthy than the annual productivity decline numbers posted by Challenger, grey & Christmas.

Intermedia tracks how many NCAA-related emails were sent during the first week of the tournament, and says that 70% of e-mailers didn’t send any March Madness missives. But Intermedia knows that people sometimes use computers in other ways, right? Like, say, boasting about their tournament picks on Facebook’s NCAA app? Or, say, watching the games live via CBS’ webcast?

Here’s our reasonable compromise, derived not by survey but by common sense: Some people probably focus a bit less on work durning tournament time. But not too much. Now please leave us alone: We need to set up our browser to watch the Masters this week.

