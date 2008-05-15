Survey: Grandpa Knows How To Use The TiVo

Conventional wisdom: TV advertisers can’t reach young people, in part because said young people are using DVRs to skip past the ad breaks.



Wrong, says AdAge. The trade mag cites a study (unclear who conducted it) that shows that older DVR users (55-64), especially older men, skip all of the commercials much more than the teen set. 52% of older male DVR owners say they skip all of the commercials, compared with 21% of 12-17 year olds. The split is closer among the women, but more older women still skip.

But TV networks shouldn’t be cheering: It’s not as if young viewers actually like the ads. AdAge suggests that the younger crowd doesn’t skip because they’re too busy texting or surfing the Internet. Either way, they’re not watching.

