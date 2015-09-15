Consumers' inflation expectations are falling, and that could be a big deal

This week, the Federal Reserve will decide whether or not to raise interest rates for the first time since the target fed funds rate went to zero in December 2008. One of the biggest factors in whether or not to hike interest rates is expectations for future inflation: If people are confident that inflation will finally break out of the low rates we’ve seen since the financial crisis, the Fed might act sooner rather than later.

In his speech at the Jackson Hole conference of central bankers in late August, Fed vice chairman Stanley Fischer argued that over the long term, inflation expectations have been rather stable:

“One striking feature of the economic environment is that longer-term inflation expectations in the United States appear to have remained generally stable since the late 1990s. The source of that stability is open to debate, but the fact that the Fed has kept inflation relatively low and stable for three decades must be an important part of the explanation.”

This emboldened Fischer in justification for a rate hike in the near-term.

“Given the apparent stability of inflation expectations, there is good reason to believe that inflation will move higher as the forces holding down inflation dissipate further,” Fischer said at the time.

American consumers, however, don’t necessarily see that happening in the shorter term.

One of the questions on the New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations asks respondents what they think inflation will look like in the near future.

Over the last few months, the median expected inflation rate in a year has been falling. In July, the median consumer expected a July 2016 inflation rate of 3.0%, while by August, the expected rate for August 2016 was down to just below 2.8%.

The full two-year history of the survey shows an overall downward trend in expected inflation with a few occasional upward jumps.

So as the debate continues on what the Fed will do with interest rates, economists considering this metric will probably agree that the case for a September rate hike just got weaker.

