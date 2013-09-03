SURVEY: Most Australian Executives Don't Want To Be Able To Work On Planes

Photo: Getty Images

A survey by American Express Global Business Travel found only 16% of Australian business travellers worked on long-haul flights, compared with the 66% who watched a movie or read a book.

Reported by the Australian Financial Review, the survey basically found executives like an excuse to switch off on a long-haul flight.

While some airlines have started to offer Wi-Fi, the survey found more than 70% of execs don’t want it.

According to the article, Qantas abandoned its Wi-Fi plans, after hardly anyone used it.

“Customer response to the trials told us that access to the internet on the ground is more important than in the air,” a Qantas spokeswoman said.

