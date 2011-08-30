SURVEY Of HEDGE FUND MANAGERS: Global Macro Is The Best Strategy For 2012

Hedge fund managers see global macro strategies as the best investment opportunity for generating returns in 2012, according to a survey by the Global Alternative Investment Management.



The survey was sent to 185 members in the hedge fund industry, 55 of which were hedge fund managers who oversee assets between less than $100 million to more than $5 billion, the conference company said in its release.

22% of the hedge fund managers surveyed said they see the best returns in global macro strategies next year compared to 17 other competing strategies. Other top responses included event-driven (11%) and commodities-based strategies and U.S. long/short equity (9%), the survey showed.

Smart guys! Global macro is the strategy that’s performing best this year so far. Click here to see who’s killing it in global macro >

“The results reflect the array of macro-headwinds driving markets right now,” GAIM Event Director Amanda Rodrigues-Cheung said in the release.

The survey was conducted in mid-August as markets roiled after the historic downgrade of the U.S. debt by Standard & Poors and amid ongoing fears surrounding the euro zone debt crisis.

What’s more is 56% of the hedge fund managers said that the European sovereign debt crisis was the No. 1 looming problem most likely to derail the global economy. Only 13% responded saying the U.S. deficit would lead to economic collapse and 9% pointed to inflationary pressures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.