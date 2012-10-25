People Respect Bankers And Politicians More Than Marketers - Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Getty Images

According to a study by Adobe and Edelman Berland, people think both politicians and bankers are more respectable than marketers. Only 13 per cent of consumers think that marketing benefits society. In fact, on 35 per cent of respondents who work in marketing think that their profession is valuable.Deutsch LA created an awesome new spot for PlayStation. The spot for “PS All-Stars Battle Royale” was directed by Simon McQuoid.



John Copeland is the new managing partner/co-leader of marketing strategy and insights at Publicis Groupe’s Rosetta.

Digiday looks at why agencies hate pitches.

Forbes teamed up with Martini Media to create its content-branded digital ads.

Adobe is totally cool with using foul language in its new ad by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners.

