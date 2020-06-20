The majority of Americans say this is the lowest point in US history since they can remember, according to new survey

David Ryder/Getty Images) A man views an upside down US flag at the Seattle Police Departments vacated East Precinct during ongoing Black Lives Matter events in the so-called Capitol Hill Organised Protest’ area on June 14, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.

More than 70 per cent of Americans think this is the lowest point in US history since they can remember, according to a new report by the American Psychological Association.

The report cites two surveys, one which asked participants about the coronavirus pandemic, and another which asked about the ongoing civil unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd.

In the civil unrest survey, 83% said that the future of the nation is a significant source of stress.

The Black Lives Matter movement also comes as the US sees its worst public health crisis in a generation, with more than 2 million coronavirus infections and 121,407 recorded deaths.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As the US continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic while also seeing a period of civil unrest, a majority of Americans think the country is at its lower point in history in living memory, according to new research.

According to two nationally-representative surveys cited in a report called “Stress in America” by the American Psychological Association, as many as 83% of the respondents say that the future of the nation is a significant source of stress.

Both surveys were conducted by the Harris Poll and carried out between May 21 and June 3. The first poll surveyed 3,013 people and focused on the coronavirus pandemic. In comparison, the second poll involved 2,058 people and looked at the civil unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last month.

From the civil unrest survey, 72% of participants said they think this is the lowest point in US history that they can remember. Another 71% said that police brutality against Black Americans and minorities was also a source of stress for them- a jump from 42% at the start of May.

The Black Lives Matter movement comes as the US sees its worst public health crisis in a generation. With more than 2 million coronavirus infections and 121,407 recorded deaths, it is one of the worst-affected countries in the world.

The crisis is also showing no signs of slowing down: new cases have soared to record highs this week in several US states, including Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas, according to the Guardian.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, residents and healthcare officials fear that cases will continue to spike as President Donald Trump is set to hold his first rally since March there on Saturday, in what many think could become a super spreading event.

According to the coronavirus-related survey in the report, 78% said the pandemic is a significant source of stress, with 66% of respondents blame their feelings on the government’s handling of the pandemic.

The country’s economy has also taken a considerable hit since the start of the healthcare crisis. This week alone, another 1.5 million people filed for unemployment benefits despite most states reopening their economy, according to the Washington Post.

President Trump’s coronavirus response, as well as the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, have also garnered worldwide attention. Several European cities, including London and Paris, have been holding their version of demonstrations against racism and police brutality.

In a Gallup poll released earlier this week, only 42% of US adults said they are “extremely proud to be American” – the lowest on record since the survey started in 2001.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.