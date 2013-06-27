The Way 18-29 Years Olds Use Their Phones Is Totally Different Than The Rest Of Us

With new technology comes new manners.



Now that everyone is carrying a smartphone, we wanted to look at how etiquette is going to evolve.

For some of us, checking the phone at dinner time was a total no-no. But now that we all carry phones around, is that still true?

We had Survey Monkey conduct a nationwide survey of people to see how and when people are using their smartphones. We have gathered the results here, focusing on the people that are aged 18-29.

Our reasoning for focusing on the young people: How they behave now is what’s going to be normal in a few years.

So, continue reading to find out what’s going to be normal in the future…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.