The Way 18-29 Years Olds Use Their Phones Is Totally Different Than The Rest Of Us

With new technology comes new manners.
Now that everyone is carrying a smartphone, we wanted to look at how etiquette is going to evolve.
For some of us, checking the phone at dinner time was a total no-no. But now that we all carry phones around, is that still true?
We had Survey Monkey conduct a nationwide survey of people to see how and when people are using their smartphones. We have gathered the results here, focusing on the people that are aged 18-29.
Our reasoning for focusing on the young people: How they behave now is what’s going to be normal in a few years.
So, continue reading to find out what’s going to be normal in the future…
Unless, of course, it's a business call. In which case, it's slightly more acceptable to take the call.
If you're thinking about checking Facebook on a date, it's fine, just do it while the other person is in the bathroom.
