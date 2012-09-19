The European Debt Crisis Is No Longer The Biggest Worry Among Money Managers

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

For the first time in over a year global investors think the U.S. fiscal cliff is more of a risk to the global economy than Europe’s sovereign debt crisis. This is according to a survey conducted by Bank of AmericaAnd more of them think the economy will go over the fiscal cliff under president Obama.



The survey of 253 panelists with $681 billion of assets under management (AUM) was conducted between September 7 to September 13.

Here are some highlights:

On the U.S.

The U.S. fiscal cliff is seen as more of a risk than the European debt crisis for the first time since April 2011.

38 per cent think a fiscal cliff is more likely under president Obama, compared with 26 per cent under a Romney presidency.

Investors cut their U.S. equity holdings for a third straight month. 58 per cent think U.S. stocks are overvalued, the highest level since 2004.

On Europe

42 per cent no longer expect a Grexit. Meanwhile, those who do expect it to leave have pushed their expectations further.

The per cent of investors who most fear the European sovereign risk fell to 33 per cent, from 48 per cent in August.

Pessimism among European investors is declining. “European investors are equally split on whether region’s economy will strengthen or weaken in the next 12 months – whereas in August a net 23 per cent said it would weaken.”

On China

Growth expectations for China rose to their highest level since October 2010.

On the global economy

A net 20 per cent of investors think global fiscal policy is too restrictive.

14 per cent think the global economy is in the recession phase, the highest level since December 2011. But 68 per cent think the economy is in the mid-late cycle in maturity.

Concerns about inflation were at a 15-month high.

