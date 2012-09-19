The European Debt Crisis Is No Longer The Biggest Worry Among Money Managers

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
For the first time in over a year global investors think the U.S. fiscal cliff is more of a risk to the global economy than Europe’s sovereign debt crisis. This is according to a survey conducted by Bank of AmericaAnd more of them think the economy will go over the fiscal cliff under president Obama.
The survey of 253 panelists with $681 billion of assets under management (AUM) was conducted between September 7 to September 13.
Here are some highlights:
On the U.S.
- The U.S. fiscal cliff is seen as more of a risk than the European debt crisis for the first time since April 2011.
- 38 per cent think a fiscal cliff is more likely under president Obama, compared with 26 per cent under a Romney presidency.
- Investors cut their U.S. equity holdings for a third straight month. 58 per cent think U.S. stocks are overvalued, the highest level since 2004.
On Europe
- 42 per cent no longer expect a Grexit. Meanwhile, those who do expect it to leave have pushed their expectations further.
- The per cent of investors who most fear the European sovereign risk fell to 33 per cent, from 48 per cent in August.
- Pessimism among European investors is declining. “European investors are equally split on whether region’s economy will strengthen or weaken in the next 12 months – whereas in August a net 23 per cent said it would weaken.”
On China
- Growth expectations for China rose to their highest level since October 2010.
On the global economy
- A net 20 per cent of investors think global fiscal policy is too restrictive.
- 14 per cent think the global economy is in the recession phase, the highest level since December 2011. But 68 per cent think the economy is in the mid-late cycle in maturity.
- Concerns about inflation were at a 15-month high.
