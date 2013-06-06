SURVEY: US Firms Are The Least Likely To Increase Spending In 2013

Just 17% of firms in the U.S. say they’ll increase spending this year, according to a new survey from American Express, the lowest figure in any country.



American CFOs are also second-most-likely to employ tight spending controls. France is No. 1.

The Americans cite new regulations and cost of compliance as the main factor putting a brake on spending:

Looking at a wide spectrum of industries in the U.S. – from accounting and real estate to food and beverage – 30 per cent of all respondents expect a substantial increase in the total cost of compliance with laws being developed.

In addition, 45 per cent of respondents believe that the total cost of complying with government regulation has already increased substantiallyover the past five years.

The survey also found few Chinese respondents had plans to maintain tight spending controls.

Here are the full results:

Selected Highlights

Spending and Investment Increases

Most Likely to Substantially Increase Spending and Investment

Countries

Percentage

Argentina and India

75%

Brazil and China

71%

Mexico

57%

Least Likely to Substantially Increase Spending and Investment

Countries

Percentage

Canada

31%

France

22%

United States

17%

Economic Optimism by Country

Most Optimistic about Economic Growth

Countries

Expecting Economic Expansion

Brazil

100%

China and Hong Kong

94%

Mexico

81%

Least Optimistic about Economic Growth

Countries

Expecting Economic Expansion

United Kingdom

50%

Spain

43%

France and Russia

39%

Additional U.S. Findings

U.S. CFOs Relatively Optimistic About Growth

Expect to Increase Headcount

50%

Expect More M&A Activity Globally

79%

Predict Economic Expansion in the U.S.

71%

U.S. CFOs Remain Cautious about Spend

Concerned About Political Uncertainty

50%

Do Not Plan to Expand Globally

26%

Plan Modest or Tightly-Controlled Approach to Spend

88%

