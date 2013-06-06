SURVEY: US Firms Are The Least Likely To Increase Spending In 2013

Just 17% of firms in the U.S. say they’ll increase spending this year, according to a new survey from American Express, the lowest figure in any country.
American CFOs are also second-most-likely to employ tight spending controls. France is No. 1.
The Americans cite new regulations and cost of compliance as the main factor putting a brake on spending:
Looking at a wide spectrum of industries in the U.S. – from accounting and real estate to food and beverage – 30 per cent of all respondents expect a substantial increase in the total cost of compliance with laws being developed.
In addition, 45 per cent of respondents believe that the total cost of complying with government regulation has already increased substantiallyover the past five years.
The survey also found few Chinese respondents had plans to maintain tight spending controls.
Here are the full results:
Selected Highlights
Spending and Investment Increases
Most Likely to Substantially Increase Spending and Investment
Countries
Percentage
Argentina and India
75%
Brazil and China
71%
Mexico
57%
Least Likely to Substantially Increase Spending and Investment
Countries
Percentage
Canada
31%
France
22%
United States
17%
Economic Optimism by Country
Most Optimistic about Economic Growth
Countries
Expecting Economic Expansion
Brazil
100%
China and Hong Kong
94%
Mexico
81%
Least Optimistic about Economic Growth
Countries
Expecting Economic Expansion
United Kingdom
50%
Spain
43%
France and Russia
39%
Additional U.S. Findings
U.S. CFOs Relatively Optimistic About Growth
Expect to Increase Headcount
50%
Expect More M&A Activity Globally
79%
Predict Economic Expansion in the U.S.
71%
U.S. CFOs Remain Cautious about Spend
Concerned About Political Uncertainty
50%
Do Not Plan to Expand Globally
26%
Plan Modest or Tightly-Controlled Approach to Spend
88%
