Survey: TV Ads Bumming Out Advertisers

Big marketers are losing faith in TV and plans to spend more on the Internet this year, according to a new survey from the Association of National Advertisers and Forrester Research. There’s a whiff of upfront posturing here — it’s in ad buyers’ interest to pooh-pooh TV shortly before they have to buy it — but Adage says of the 78 “leading advertisers” queried for the survey, 62% believe TV ads have become less effective in the last two years.



Good news for Internet optimists: 87% of survey responders say they’re going to be spending more money on the Web this year, and two-thirds say they are “watching the medium closely.” And it sounds like they haven’t taken the networks’ new “DVR users watch more TV” mantra to heart. Asked what they’ll do when DVR penetration hits 50% (its about 20% today), advertisers sais they’d cut TV spending by an average of 12%.

