SURVEY: 62% Of Californians Want To legalise Pot

In 2010, the legalization of marijuana was defeated in California. However, if the cannabis activists succeed in collecting the required amount of signatures this year, Californians will be casting a vote for the Regulate Marijuana Like Wine Act of 2012 in the November election.



A poll by Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates showed that 62 per cent of participants polled would support the initiative to regulate marijuana like wine, while 67 per cent believe responsible adults over the age of 21 should have the right to use it.

If the act were to pass, California stands to save millions of dollars a year that it will not have to spend on arresting and monitoring past marijuana offenders.

70-one per cent of respondents think law enforcement agencies spend too much time, money, and resources enforcing bans on marijuana and 63 per cent believe jailing non-violent drug offenders is the main reason for severe prison overcrowding.

Additionally, the legalization could bring in millions more in tax revenues related to the production and sale of marijuana products, which two-thirds of those polled want to fund public schools, police, and fire services.

