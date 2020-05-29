Surveillance video of the moments leading up to George Floyd being pinned under a policeman's knee shows that he didn't resist arrest

Screenshot NBC News/YouTube Surveillance video shows Minneapolis police officers arresting George Floyd on Monday.

Security footage from a restaurant near where George Floyd was taken into custody by Minneapolis police officers on Monday shows him turning around to look at his handcuffed wrists and grimacing in pain.

NBC News obtained nearly 60 minutes of surveillance video showing everything from Floyd being taken out of his car to being led across the street to a squad car, where he appears to fall down.

That’s where one of the officers, Derek Chauvin, pinned Floyd under his knee for eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

A Minneapolis Fire Department incident report described an off-duty firefighter as saying they saw Floyd “go from struggling to unresponsive on the ground while handcuffed and subdued” by the officers.

Though Floyd remained unresponsive and pulseless, first responders and emergency-room workers spent an hour trying to resuscitate him, the Star Tribune reported.

NBC News obtained an hour’s worth of security footage from about 8:30 p.m. when the police arrived at Cup Foods to investigate reports of a customer trying to pay with counterfeit money. Two rookie officers found Floyd, 46, sitting in a parked car, the Star Tribune reported.

In the video, which has no audio, a police officer approaches the car and addresses the people in it before a man gets out from the passenger side and a woman gets out from the back seat. The officer then walks around to the driver’s side, and Floyd emerges in handcuffs a few minutes later.

Another officer, who has a mask on his face, can be seen asking the woman to back up toward the wall, which she does, with her hands raised in the air.

Floyd, who can be seen saying something to the police officer, is led onto the footpath. With his back against the wall, he slides down to the ground while the officer talks to him. Another cruiser then pulls up with two more officers, whom the Star Tribune identified as Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao.

While the officer talking to Floyd jots down something in his notepad, Floyd appears to slump over. He stays in that position while talking to the officer before he is helped to his feet.

With one hand wrapped around Floyd’s bicep and the other on his cuffed wrists, the officer leads him a few feet along the wall. Floyd can be seen turning around, looking at his wrists, and grimacing and yelping in discomfort.

Floyd can also be seen shaking his head at the officers as he’s guided out of the security camera’s frame. A few seconds later, two officers and Floyd can be seen crossing the road before Floyd falls to the ground.

According to the Star Tribune, that’s where Chauvin restrained Floyd with his knee on his neck for eight minutes, despite Floyd saying, “Please, I can’t breathe.”

Floyd went from ‘struggling to unresponsive on the ground while handcuffed and subdued’

An incident report from the Minneapolis Fire Department said that Fire Engine 17 responded to a call to assist emergency medical services but knew only that Floyd had “trauma to his mouth.”

The report said the firefighters found that “bystanders were upset but not unruly” and told them that the police “had killed the man.” It described an off-duty firefighter as saying they had “witnessed the end of the struggle and witnessed the [patient] go from struggling to unresponsive on the ground while handcuffed and subdued” by the police.

By then paramedics from the Hennepin County Medical Centre had loaded Floyd onto a gurney and into an ambulance, where dispatch directed firefighters to assist, the Star Tribune reported.

Jordan Strowder/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A memorial for Floyd in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

They helped medics perform chest compressions and prepare medications and an IV while the search for Floyd’s pulse continued.

“I’ve got a red medical, we’ll be there in approximately six minutes,” a medic said in emergency dispatch audio obtained by the Star Tribune. “Thirties, male, was being detained by PD … was a cardiac arrest upon EMS arrival, apparently doing CPR, getting access, getting vitals, bagging, calling ACLS [advanced cardiovascular life support], we’ll be there in six minutes, red medical, COVID symptoms are unknown.”

The incident report described Floyd as “an unresponsive, pulseless male.”

Still, first responders and emergency-room workers spent an hour trying to resuscitate him, the Star Tribune reported. He was pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m.

“He still had an outside chance,” Marty Scheerer, the Hennepin Healthcare EMS chief, told the newspaper. “Even if it’s a super long shot, you’ve got to try your best.”

