SURVATION BREXIT POLL: It is Remain's referendum to lose

Survation phone poll: Remain 54 / Leave 46

Leave’s share hasn’t improved since Survation’s last poll

A new Survation opinion poll conducted on behalf of financial trading group IG shows that the Leave campaign is failing to make up any notable ground on Remain with just four weeks to go until the EU referendum.

The phone poll asked 1,000 Britons how they intended to vote in the upcoming referendum on whether Britain should remain in the European Union.

The results show that 54% of respondents plan to vote for Britain to stay in the 28-nation bloc, compared to 46% who said they will back a Brexit, excluding undecided voters.

Importantly, these numbers haven’t changed at all since Survation’s last opinion poll. This means that the Brexit campaign isn’t even close to forcing the major shift in public sentiment that it needs to win the referendum.

Matt Cardy / Stringer Boris Johnson is one of the high-profile Conservative ministers who is campaigning for a Brexit.

The 18% of respondents who initially said that they were unsure how they will vote on June 23 were then asked:

“If the referendum was today and you had to choose, would you Vote for the UK to leave the European Union / Vote for the UK to remain a member of the European Union, or would you not vote?”

Once the responses to this question were added, the updated results showed an increased lead of 10 points for Remain.

This confirms the general impression that undecided voters are more likely to lean towards the status quo option as it is perceived as more sensible and less of a risk.

The results of the most recent Survation poll are the latest in a series of surveys conducted over the phone that has shown leads for the Remain campaign ranging from steady to very commanding.

However, the results also come just a day after ICM and YoGov polls conducted online suggested the rival campaigns were exactly neck-and-neck.

As Business Insider has explained recently, a distinct discrepancy exists between the results of EU referendum polls conducted over the phone and online. Phone polls have consistently given comfortable leads to Remain, while online it is a much closer contest.

