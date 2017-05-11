Surreal photos show the inside of China's 'largest ghost city'

Ordos, China, once flush with cash, has been called the world’s largest ghost town. In the early 2000s, a coal-mining boom led the local government to throw money at urban development in the hopes of creating a new epicentre of culture, economy, and politics. Although the city has been built, people have only been gradually moving in, leading to some incredibly surreal photos taken by Raphael Oliver.

