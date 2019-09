We’ve never seen a weather image that looked like this, and we’re not totally sure how to interpret it.



But this was obviously a big, honkin’ tornado that hit Tuscaloosa yesterday, as this 3D image that buffeted Tuscaloosa shows. (Tweeted by the Weather Channel via Doug Mataconis)

For real pictures of the tornado, see here >

