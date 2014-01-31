14 Surprising Oscar-Nominated Films

The Oscars are supposed to be Hollywood’s most prestigious awards ceremony, but that doesn’t mean a movie has to be prestigious to be recognised by the Academy.
Sometimes some of the more forgettable or just outright bad films of the year wind up on Academy ballots.
Movies that were shockingly nominated >
More from Zimbio:
- Celebrities Who Look Like Other Celebrities
- What 112’s ‘Peaches and Cream’ Taught Kids About Getting Intimate
- Halle Berry Looks Stunning Four Months After Giving Birth
- Blue Ivy Got to Hang Out Backstage at the Grammys, Of Course
- ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 4 New Photos: No Dragons, Plenty of Drama
Yes, thanks to the Hair and Makeup category, a movie presented by Jackass and staring Johnny Knoxville as an old man who plays hidden camera pranks on unsuspecting passerbys is up for as many Oscars this year as All is Lost and Before Midnight.
In a year (2013) that saw two live action adaptations of the Snow White fairy tale, both got nominated for Best Costume Design.
Only one deserved it, and it definitely wasn't Mirror Mirror (unless you consider putting a swan on an actress' head is something especially innovative).
In 2007 Norbit landed on almost every 'worst of the year' list out there, but the Academy must have been impressed by Eddie Murphy in drag with the biggest fake boobs known to man because they nominated the movie for Best Achievement in Makeup. Or maybe they liked racist-Asian-stereotype Eddie, because that was in Norbit as well.
The Best Achievement in Makeup people are easily impressed. How else do you explain Click's nomination in the category?
Mighty Joe Young not only scored Charlize Theron in the lead but also walked away with a Best Visual Effects nom, which is probably better than anyone ever expected when making a love story between a woman and a giant gorilla.
Don't get me wrong: Con Air is a great watch. Its badness is part of its charm. But Oscar worthy? I think not. The Academy disagreed, nominating it for Best Sound.
The futuristic sounds from the futuristic weapons in Arnold Schwarzenegger's Eraser caught the attention of the Academy for Best Sound Effects Editing.
You'd think Batman Forever would have been nominated for Seal's 'Kiss From a Rose,' but no. It was actually nominated for real movie awards like Best Cinematography, Best Sound Effects Editing, and Best Sound.
The people who made Waterworld, one of the most infamous flops in Hollywood, really need a shirt that says 'I spent $US175 million, and all I got was this Best Sound nomination?'
The sequel to Beethoven will forever have a legacy of being an Oscar nominated film thanks to the song 'The Day I Fall in Love.' It also has the honour of being the lowest rated '90s movie to ever be nominated, according to IMDb.
Yup, a Steven Seagal movie earned two -- TWO! -- Oscar nominations, neither of which went to Erika Eleniak for that formative birthday cake scene. (If you were a 12-year-old boy in 1992, you know what I'm talking about.)
Harry and the Hendersons wasn't just nominated -- it actually won for Best Makeup, which proves the fastest way to Oscar glory is with a Bigfoot.
Blue Lagoon pushed cinematic boundaries by a 14-year-old Brooke Shields in a movie that included plenty of sex and nudity -- they used body doubles -- but apparently the Academy also thought it pushed the boundaries of cinematography.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.