Surprisingly, America Is Not The Most Facebook-Addicted Country In The World

Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

On the eve of Facebook’s public stock offering, consumer-measurement company Nielsen has released figures showing that, while the United States has the most Facebook users, higher percentages of the population can be found in other countries.More than two out of every three Americans who are active online visited Facebook at least once during March, but even higher percentages of the online populations did so in Brazil, New Zealand, Italy and Taiwan, according to the Nielsen Co. report, “Global and Social: Facebook’s Rise Around the World.”



The 152 million Americans who visited Facebook at least once in March make up nearly 70 per cent of U.S. residents who are on the Internet. Meanwhile, 77 per cent of Brazilians online regularly use Facebook – but even that is not the top mark.

Nearly 80 per cent of online New Zealanders visited Facebook in March, a grand total of 2.7 million people on the islands, the highest share in the 12 countries Nielsen measured.

What about the other end of the scale? Only about a quarter of Japan’s Internet-connected population, or 15 million people, visit Facebook. In Japan, blogs are more popular than social media sites, Nielsen said.

Overall, Facebook is the dominant social media network around the world, ranking first in all but Japan for the countries included in Nielsen’s report.

3 Ways to Turn Your Social Media Friends Into Enemies

Top Facebook Privacy Tweaks: How to Unfriend, Delete & Untag

That’s an Order! 10 Facebook Privacy Tips from the Marines

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.