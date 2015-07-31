The surprising ways your personality type affects your career

As it turns out, your personality affects more than just how you interact with your colleagues and boss at work. It also has a lot to do with why you fancy some jobs over others, how much you make, whether you’re satisfied at work, and how likely you are to lead a team.

That’s why understanding your personality type could be a key factor in finding which career path best suits you.

Truity Psychometrics, a provider of online personality and career assessments, and the developer of the TypeFinder personality type assessment, recently studied almost 26,000 people and put together an infographic that details average pay, job satisfaction, and other notable facts for each of the 16 personality types.

Check out the full infographic below to learn everything you need to know about your personality type:

