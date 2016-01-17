The most surprising ways to master 13 essential life skills

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

As Florida State psychologist Roy Baumeister details in his book 'Willpower: The Greatest Human Strength,' we all have a finite amount of willpower in a given day. The key to conserving it is to limit the number of decisions you have to make.

Startup founder Julie Sygiel, a very busy entrepreneur, follows in the footsteps of Mark Zuckerberg and President Barack Obama by wearing a uniform every day.

'Almost everything in my closet is black, grey, or blue and every top goes with every bottom,' she tells Business Insider. 'The only question I ask myself when getting dressed is: 'Do I need fancy shoes today?' All of my sweaters and pants are versatile and can look casual or dressy, so my shoes are the key piece that determines the overall look.

'It's amazing how much quicker I get dressed in the morning, and it allows me to save more creative decision-making energy for important choices at the office.'