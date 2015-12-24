The most surprising ways to master 12 essential life skills

Studies have shown that certain video games can help improve our visual attention and decision-making skills. If video games can do so much, there are certainly other ways to fine-tune our lives to be more productive and less stressful.

Whether you’re looking to improve your memory or overcome your procrastination (no, it can’t wait), here are 12 surprising ways you can master some essential life skills.

NOW WATCH: Tony Robbins on how to achieve a great relationship



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.