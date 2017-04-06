Why you should never throw away your banana peel

Instead of being thrown away, banana peel could be used in a variety of ways you might not know about.

According to livestrong.com some of the uses include alleviating the pain of bug bites or helping to reduce wrinkles due to the antioxidants in the peel.

Business Insider tried an alternative use – using the inside of the peel as a shoe polish – and found it to be quite successful.

Watch the video to find out other ways you could use it.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

