11 Surprising Trends In A Bad Economy

A recently released centre for Disease Control and Prevention study found that incidences of drunk driving hit a 20 year low last year. The report is based off a 2010 telephone survey of about 210,000 Americans, and found that those that admitted to drunk driving had dropped 30% in the last five years.

Despite the decrease in drunk driving, some studies show people are still imbibing heavily.

CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden offered one explanation for the discrepancy - more people are choosing to drink at home. That could be due to cash-strapped Americans becoming reluctant to drink at restaurants or hop bars because of the weak economy.

Despite the decrease noted in this survey, drunk driving is still a serious issue - it accounts for one third of all crash deaths in the U.S, according to the CDC.