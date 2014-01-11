13 Surprising Things That Affect Whether You Get Hired

The hiring manager uses the interview to determine whether you’d be a good fit for the job. And you know the drill, so you arrive on time, dress impeccably, and answer all of their questions intelligently.

But there are many more small details that overtly or subconsciously affect the way you’re perceived. For example, does the time of your interview affect how you’re critiqued? Are you supposed to accept that cup of coffee they offer?

Here are 13 surprising things that affect whether you land the job.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.