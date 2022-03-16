I’m a New Yorker who visited Baltimore for the first time. Here are 6 things that surprised me the most.

- I’m a New Yorker who recently traveled to Baltimore, Maryland, for the first time.
- I found generously sized crab cakes, historic ships, and apartments twice the size of my own.
- And although I saw many abandoned buildings, I was stunned by Baltimore’s beautiful architecture.
It was my first time in Baltimore and I was surprised by a few key differences — and similarities — between Baltimore and New York City, where I’ve lived for almost three years since moving there from Austin, Texas.
This weather is typical for Baltimore in February, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. Turns out, the city’s temperatures are very similar to New York City.
Next time, I’ll plan to visit Baltimore when it’s warmer.
It turned out they were; there are a number of historic military ships in Baltimore. One that caught my eye, the USS Constellation, is the only surviving vessel from the Civil War era, according to the National Parks Service. It was so close to the sidewalk, I could have reached out and touched it.
During the Civil War, Maryland’s location in the middle of the East Coast meant that the state was equally economically dependent on the North and South, according to a reference document from the 1998 Maryland State Archives. Despite having supporters of both the Union and the Confederacy, the state did not secede.
Faidley’s Seafood is a market known for having the best crab cakes in Baltimore, according to Baltimore Heritage and Baltimore Magazine. The restaurant has also been featured on Food Network, Travel Channel, and Smithsonian Magazine.
Located in the downtown area, Faidley’s has been serving world-famous crab cakes since 1886, and the business has remained in the family, according to Baltimore Magazine. The market is popular among tourists and locals, and ships its food across the US via Goldbelly.
Naturally, I expected a fantastic crab cake, so I wasn’t surprised when I took my first bite and was instantly sure it was one of the best crab cakes I’ve ever had.
I was especially amazed by just how much crab there was. In most of my crab-cake experiences, there’s been a thick layer of crumb-coating covering the crab. But this crab cake was almost all crab. The crab itself tasted so fresh and rich, so having an abundance of it made it even better.
I discovered that in Fells Point — one of the city’s best neighborhoods for young professionals and families, according to Niche — I could rent double the amount of space for roughly the same price as my 500-square-foot Brooklyn abode.
The Baltimore apartment was listed for $1,750 a month, and I pay $1,650 for my current residence.
According to Apartments.com, the average rent in Baltimore is $1,255 for a one-bedroom, compared to $2,953 in Brooklyn.
Read more: I toured a Miami apartment to see how it compared to my NYC apartment, and I’m still daydreaming about the extra bathroom and outdoor space
Baltimore was established in 1730, according to a historical reference in the City of Baltimore Comprehensive Master Plan. It was built slowly at first, with only 25 buildings up by 1752, after which the rate of building increased, according to the same source.
According to Baltimore County’s Department of Planning, the city has a variety of architectural influences, including Greek and Gothic Revival, Renaissance Revival, Georgian and Federal Era, and Italianate villa-style buildings.
For decades more people have been leaving Baltimore than moving there, Capital Gazette reported in 2020. The city that was built to house one million people had less than 600,000 residents in 2019, according to US Census estimates cited by the Capital Gazette in 2020.
It’s the emptiest the city has been since 1910, the Capital Gazette reported. As of May 2021, there are 15,000 vacant homes in the city, WMAR-2 News, an ABC affiliate in Baltimore, reports.
Organizations like the Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance aim to help improve neighborhoods and populations in Baltimore by collecting and sharing data about them, from income levels and employment to accessibility to transportation.
Seema Iyer, who leads the organization, told WYPR that Baltimore falls behind other East Coast cities in its transportation system.
“It is hard to get around and flow easily within some of our neighborhoods,” Iyer said, adding that neighborhoods near the highway in Baltimore have seen population increases.
“We don’t have much by way of a transit system that if you look at Philadelphia, Boston, all of them have been investing in their transit system for many decades,” Iyra said, “and they’re now reaping those benefits.”
According to data from Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance, cited by Baltimore Heritage, a nonprofit organization that saves historic buildings, many of the empty homes I saw are in historically Black neighborhoods that were racially segregated during the 20th century in the east and west of the city.
Racial segregation in Baltimore has also led to health inequality, according to the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies.
To help longtime residents in Baltimore’s poorest neighborhoods, the Baltimore Housing Mobility Program has been moving low-income residents to nearby suburbs since 2002, Vox reported in 2018.
I also would want to explore more of the Inner Harbor — with its paddleboats, mini cruises, and ships — as well as visit historic sites like Edgar Allen Poe’s house, which is now a museum.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
I explored an abandoned amusement park and found Art Deco architecture that’s been taken over by nature