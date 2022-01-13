I moved from Argentina to the US almost 12 years ago. Here are 5 things that still surprise me about living here.

I first moved to the US when I was accepted to grad school.

I was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and grew up moving around Latin America because of my dad’s job, including seven years in Colombia and six years in Brazil.

But in 2010, with an acceptance letter from a university in New York City, I boarded a 12-hour nonstop flight to move to New York.

I had visited the US several times before for family trips, which included Disney World and a couple of ski resorts in Colorado, but this was my first time staying longer than a couple of weeks. The experience felt totally different.

I ended up staying in the US after school too when I was offered a job that sponsored my visa. Years later, I met my now-husband, fell in love, got married, and had three kids.

Now, I’ve been in the country for 11 years and moved from New York to Maine. But these are the five things I’ve found to be the most surprising about daily life in the US.