I took a 35-hour train ride from Denver to San Francisco for $74. Here are 8 things that surprised me.

The first leg of the ride from Denver to Glenwood Springs was surprisingly popular.

Even though I was taking the full 35-hour trip, I shouldn’t have assumed everyone else was, too.

The train was surprisingly crowded when we left Denver. But I soon realized a large number of people — particularly families and couples — were just traveling to Glenwood Springs, a six-hour ride away.

The town, a beautiful hamlet in the Rocky Mountains, is home to the world’s largest mineral-hot-springs pool, caverns, a ski resort, rafting opportunities, and plentiful hiking trails.

Amtrak even offers a special package tour that includes a round-trip ride, lodging, and a shuttle to a centrally located hotel.