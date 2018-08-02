19 surprising things you probably never knew about ‘The Hills’

Heidi said she has no idea what happened to her love interest from the first season.

Before meeting her now-husband , Heidi dated Jordan, who seemed nice enough and even gifted her an adorable puppy for Christmas.

Jordan and his roommate, Brian, were reoccurring stars on season one, but then they kind of disappeared.

“I don’t know what happened to Brian and Jordan, honestly,” Heidi told BuzzFeed in 2016. “The dog that I was given on ‘The Hills’ for Christmas is with my best friend’s family, and Bella lives the most posh, luxurious life in this mansion by the pool.”

She went on, “I think Bella has a better life than even I do now.”