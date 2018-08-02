19 surprising things you probably never knew about ‘The Hills’

- MTV’s “The Hills” followed the dramatic and exciting lives of young adults living in LA.
- Fans may not know about all the fake relationships and scouting that happened on the reality show.
- Several celebrities made brief cameos on the show, including Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian.
“… We wanted to do like ‘Jersey Shore’ and unite together and all get a bigger paycheck, but everyone was a little bit too divided,” she told the publication.
Heidi added, “I mean, obviously Lauren got paid the most — it was her show.”
Jordan and his roommate, Brian, were reoccurring stars on season one, but then they kind of disappeared.
“I don’t know what happened to Brian and Jordan, honestly,” Heidi told BuzzFeed in 2016. “The dog that I was given on ‘The Hills’ for Christmas is with my best friend’s family, and Bella lives the most posh, luxurious life in this mansion by the pool.”
She went on, “I think Bella has a better life than even I do now.”
“I definitely did not get the promotion over Elodie,” she told BuzzFeed in 2016. “She really worked there and I pretend worked there, so it was obviously a pretend promotion for her to be upset about. That whole plot was scripted.”
She continued, “We got in because I did work for Bolthouse and who doesn’t want some hot, young, fun girls in their club?”
They spotted her hanging at the apartment pool and asked her to join the cast.
“[Executive producer] Adam DiVello told me I wasn’t allowed to go to the pool for two weeks because they wanted us to meet on camera,” she told the publication in 2016. “I had to keep dodging the pool and lobby.”
Similarly, Whitney Port was applying to be an intern at Teen Vogue alongside Conrad when she was asked to join the show.
“In season six [Spencer and I] allegedly moved into a house, which was Enzo’s house, so he wasn’t a neighbor. We were, you know, in the other part of his house,” Heidi told BuzzFeed in 2016. “And I think we threw him a party to add a storyline or something — I’m not really sure.”
The Pratts actually lived in a totally different part of Los Angeles.
She continued, “They aren’t going to be there for everything. Sometimes two of their main characters will get into a fight, and that’s important to the storyline. The [producers] need that reenacted.”
Similarly, Heidi told InStyle in 2016 that Spencer didn’t really propose to her on the beach, even though that’s what they recreated on the series.
Heidi told BuzzFeed in 2016, “So originally once Lauren and I split she didn’t really want to film together, and I would have to, like, find her at the bar and be like, ‘Hey, Lauren!’ and she’d, like, run away.”
She added, “If I had to do ‘The Hills’ all over again, I would definitely have stood my ground more with Lauren and just have her be more honest with me.”
But not everyone was happy with that decision.
“Even production didn’t want me to date him,” Conrad told Us Weekly in 2016. “They were like, ‘You’re in a new city. Go meet a new guy.'”
She continued, “Then they were very upset with me for not going to Paris — they were ready to fly a whole crew … Honestly, yes, [my decision] did have to do with the relationship, but I was also just at that point where I needed a break from filming.”
Wahler also told the publication, “She should have gone. We broke up, like, two weeks after that scene was shot.”
But the romance seemingly fizzled out as quickly as it began.
He explained that he didn’t want his birth name to be featured on the show, so he went by Bobby as an “alias of sorts.”
However, Patridge kept reflexively referring to him as Justin, and before long, he ended up confusingly being known as both.
Per People, Patridge told Sweden With Love in 2015, “We went our own separate ways. We weren’t all friends before ‘The Hills,’ and we were kind of friends for the show.”
Lauren “Lo” Bosworth also told Us Weekly in 2016, “Audrina wasn’t friends with us in real life, ever. She just never had much interest in forming a genuine relationship … But I would not say that there was ever a real-life feud or animosity.”
She continued, “The magic of editing always created a little more than there was.”
Jenner agreed that they were always just friends.
“Literally, we would film a scene of us kissing and being in this lovey-dovey scene, and then right after it’d be like, ‘Cut!’ and we’d be like, ‘OK, good to see you,’ and go our separate ways,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2011.
And though Kristin Cavallari did date Jenner, it wasn’t while she was on “The Hills.”
Per PopSugar, in 2013, she told Bethenny Frankel on her talk show, “I dated Brody when I was 18 right after ‘Laguna Beach’ and that’s it. On [“The Hills”], they had us dating for a few episodes.”
“I was sad because I felt like she didn’t want to be my friend anymore,” Conrad told Us Weekly in 2016. “I just put on too much mascara, and it became a thing. They slowed it down for dramatic effect.”
Patridge also told the publication, “I just wanted my own house, my own freedom. I didn’t even notice the mascara until the episode aired.”
She also told InStyle in 2016, “During season one, all of my stuff was from thrift stores or hand-me-downs. When I started getting a little more money, I got into the heels and the Birkins.”
She continued, “I had a million-dollar closet. It was insane.”
Gaga briefly appeared on season four before she was a big name.
Kardashian’s season-three cameo never aired on the episode, but it did show up on MTV’s “The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now” special in 2016.
“The money was the reason I did it. Producers gave me an offer I couldn’t refuse,” she said. “I’m glad I went back to [reality TV] because this time I looked at it strictly as a job, and I knew the character they wanted me to play.”
“Producers had a bunch of different storylines for her. She was supposed to be the crazy, wild drama-starter,” Patridge added. “When she and Justin started fake-dating, the producers kept wanting me to fight with her over him, and I was like, ‘I’m not even with him!'”
He even spent $US75,000 ($AU105,869) on one, according to Complex.
Read More: