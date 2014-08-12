The Surprising Places Where 10 Top Tech Companies Were Launched

Ever since Hewlett-Packard began out of a garage in Palo Alto in 1935, it seems like the humble origin story is a fundamental part of Silicon Valley mythology.

Washington State University’s Carlson College of Business compiled the below infographic on some of the most modest starts of tech power players now worth billions of dollars.

Check out how the founders of companies like Google and LinkedIn met, where they started their companies, and how far the companies have come:

