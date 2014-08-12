The Surprising Places Where 10 Top Tech Companies Were Launched

Richard Feloni

Ever since Hewlett-Packard began out of a garage in Palo Alto in 1935, it seems like the humble origin story is a fundamental part of Silicon Valley mythology.

Washington State University’s Carlson College of Business compiled the below infographic on some of the most modest starts of tech power players now worth billions of dollars.

Check out how the founders of companies like Google and LinkedIn met, where they started their companies, and how far the companies have come:

Surprising starts infographicWashington State University Carson College of Business

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.