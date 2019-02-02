11 surprising royal jobs you didn’t know existed

A furniture conservator is the perfect job for interior designers.

With a plethora of rooms in each palace adorned with unique furniture, it’s no wonder the royal family needs someone to maintain the aesthetics of their home goods.

The furniture conservator is a job for someone with a passion for restoring historic pieces and identifying trendy decor. A job description posted in 2019 sought a person to fill the role at Windsor Castle. At the time, the salary was £25,500, or about $US34,000 ($AU45,932), a year.