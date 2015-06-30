The surprising reason one tech CEO doesn't want to hire you

ThoughtSpot ThoughtSpot founder and CEO Ajeet Singh.

You see a job posting. You read the description. It fits

exactly with what you’re doing now (in fact, you’re a master at this stuff). So, naturally, you assume you’re a perfect match.

And a lot of the time, that would be a pretty safe assumption.

But if you’re interviewing with Ajeet Singh, founder of ThoughtSpot, you might want to rethink your strategy.

The Silicon Valley tech CEO isn’t looking for people whose experience perfectly matches what the gig. In fact, a too-proven track record could hurt more than it helps.

“We are looking for people who want to be a part of something bigger than themselves — people who want to make a dent in the universe and take on a new challenge,” he tells Business Insider.

“If they have done the exact job we’re asking of them before, then they are not going to be as motivated to grow and achieve — they have already been there and done that. Where is the intrinsic reward?” he says.

A lot of companies are looking for insurance, Singh observes. He’s looking for potential — for people who have the right skills, but haven’t, for whatever reason, had a chance to fully test them yet. Hiring that way, he says, pays off tenfold. “If we give them that chance, they will feel empowered and excited and it raises the odds that they will excel.”

“We want people who don’t want to do the same old thing again,” he says. “You can’t win by just following ‘best practices.’ We want people ready to take risks and do something new and different.”

