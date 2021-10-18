The surprising real-life age gaps between 15 famous TV pairs

- It can be shocking to find out the real-life ages of the actors behind popular TV duos.
- Bea Arthur, Dorothy on “The Golden Girls,” was a year older than Estelle Getty, her on-screen mom.
- Jason Earles is 15 years older than Miley Cyrus, but they played close-in-age siblings on TV.
Mitchell, who played Emily, was 23 when the ABC Family series premiered, and Lawson, who played Maya, was 31.
However, many of the students were portrayed by 20-something actors.
When the series premiered, the late actor Cory Monteith, who played Finn, was 27 years old — only three years younger than his on-screen teacher.
In comparison, Miley Cyrus was 13 at the start of the show.
Rider Strong, who played Shawn, was only 17-turning-18 at the time, making him a decade her junior.
In real life, the actresses are only two years apart in age. Rodriguez was born in 1980 and Polanco was born in 1982.
The actress was 14 years old when she auditioned for and started playing Jackie.
In comparison, Kutcher was 19-turning-20 and was very close in age to the rest of the leading friend group.
At the time the show premiered, Arthur was 63 and Getty was 62.
Alexis Bledel was 19 when “Gilmore Girls” premiered and Keiko Agena was 27, even though they were both playing young teenagers.
Although the characters are mother and son on the show, Robertson is actually only five years older than her costar in real life.
However, the actor who played Spike, James Marsters, was actually 35 years old when he started on the show — 15 years older than Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Buffy.
On the series, it appeared that Kate was around seven or eight years younger than both Sawyer and Jack, however in reality the actress who played her was even younger than that.
At the start of the show, Evangeline Lilly, who played Kate, was 25. Matthew Fox, who played Jack, was 38 and Josh Holloway, who played Sawyer, was 35.
When the characters were introduced on season four, Christian Serratos was 23 and her costar Michael Cudlitz was 48.
Although the show depicts the two as being fairly close in age, the actors who play them are actually a little over 10 years apart.
Galecki was born in 1975 and Cuoco was born in 1985.
Although the main characters were all around the same age in the series, the actors who played them weren’t all teens.
Barton was 17 when the show premiered and McKenzie was 24, which isn’t the most shocking age gap on the list, but McKenzie was still playing a teenager when he was nearly 30 years old at the end of the show.
But in real life, Arnold is actually a year older than Pedretti.
When the season premiered, he was 27 and she was 26.
