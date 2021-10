The surprising real-life age gaps between 15 famous TV pairs

Matthew Morrison was only a few years older than Cory Monteith when he played his teacher on “Glee.”

When Fox’s “Glee” premiered in 2009, Matthew Morrison was 30 years old. His character, Mckinley High’s Spanish teacher and glee-club leader Will Schuester, was presumably a bit older than the teenage glee-club members.

However, many of the students were portrayed by 20-something actors.

When the series premiered, the late actor Cory Monteith, who played Finn, was 27 years old — only three years younger than his on-screen teacher.