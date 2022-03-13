16 of the most surprising potato-chip flavors ever

There are classic chip flavors like barbecue and salt and vinegar … and then there are more adventurous flavors.

In the potato-chip world there are the classics: your barbecues, sour cream and onions, salt and vinegars, perhaps a lightly salted kettle chip.

And then there are the more surprising, certainly more adventurous flavors. Some are the result of Frito-Lay’s Do Us A Flavor campaign, which started in 2012. Others are novelties that companies sold for limited runs.

Ahead of National Potato Chip Day on March 14, we compiled a list of some of the most unexpected potato-chip flavors in recent history.