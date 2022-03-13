16 of the most surprising potato-chip flavors ever

- Chip flavors have gone beyond salted and barbecue in recent years.
- Lay’s holds an annual Do Us A Flavor campaign, which has generated some unexpected flavors.
- Among the more surprising flavors are Cajun squirrel and pecan pie.
And then there are the more surprising, certainly more adventurous flavors. Some are the result of Frito-Lay’s Do Us A Flavor campaign, which started in 2012. Others are novelties that companies sold for limited runs.
Ahead of National Potato Chip Day on March 14, we compiled a list of some of the most unexpected potato-chip flavors in recent history.
Even considering that year’s other contestants — fish and chips, chili and chocolate, crispy duck and hoisin, onion bhaji, and builder’s breakfast (eggs, bacon, sausage, and beans) — and the fact that squirrel meat is used in some parts of North America, it’s still pretty unexpected for a chip flavor.
The six flavors were released as part of a limited run before the public voted on their favorite for a full production run. Ultimately, the squirrel flavor failed to win over enough fans, and the builder’s breakfast flavor was declared the winner.
According to the food blog Brand Eating, the chip’s aroma evoked notes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and the flavor was “pretty decent.”
Brand Eating wrote in 2013 that the flavor was more akin to maple syrup than pecan pie. Overall, the site concluded that the chip was enjoyable, especially if you like sweet and salty treats.
Pringles confirmed on Twitter in 2018 that the flavor had been discontinued due to a “low fan base.”
It failed to win the competition that year — it was beaten by a “maple moose” flavor, which the Daily Meal called “one of the wildest chip flavors ever.” The publication noted the winning flavor tasted both sweet and meaty.
The cappuccino potato chip was a contestant in Lay’s Do Us A Flavor competition in 2014.
Nick O’Malley of MassLive.com has reviewed most of the wacky flavors Lay’s has released throughout the years. Of the cappuccino chips he wrote, “At the very least, I respect the ambition. They swung for the fences. I kind of liked them, but mostly because of morbid curiosity.”
However, it was beaten by another flavor …
Somehow, Lay’s seems to have nailed the flavor combination because it resonated with voters during the 2015 Do Us A Flavor campaign.
It beat West Coast truffle fries, New York Reuben, and Greektown gyro flavors.
Nick O’Malley of MassLive.com found the Szechuan chicken chips to be “the worst potato chip I’ve ever eaten.”
“These take nothing like chicken,” O’Malley wrote. “They taste nothing like Szechuan pepper. They taste nothing like any Asian food I’ve ever had … These taste like eating a fortune cookie covered in lukewarm soy sauce, washed down with a porter-style beer brewed and chipotle peppers.”
Lay’s everything bagel chip seems to have evoked the same take-it-or-leave-it sentiment. In his ranking of weird Lay’s potato chips, MassLive.com’s Nick O’Malley wrote, “I thought this flavor would end up better, but it’s ultimately a solid middle-of-the pack chip.”
That year, crispy taco ended up winning the flavor competition and its $1 million prize.
The flavor was part of Lay’s 2019 “Turn Up the Flavor” collaboration with Bebe Rexha, which aimed to pair chip flavors with genres of music. In addition to the flamin’ hot dill pickle remix, which was inspired by hip-hop music, there was the pop-inspired wavy electric lime and sea salt and kettle cooked classic beer cheese for rock.
In 2016, the company took it a step further and introduced a roast chicken, mayonnaise, and cheese flavor as part of a new selection based on favorite sandwich fillings.
“They’re actually pretty good!” one travel blogger wrote. “Sour, sweet, and salty.”
A blogger at Eating the World wrote in 2009: “These chips were conundrum to my American palate, since Mint is usually associated with sweet and not savory (except mint jelly with lamb, I guess). […] But in the end, I really enjoyed the mint mischief chips and their unique flavor combination.”
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Chef Scotty Scott shares his favorite soul food recipes and how he makes them unexpected and memorable