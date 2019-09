Every company has rumours about how they earned their name. For example, it’s rumoured that BuzzFeed was named after founders Jonah Buzz and Mark Feed. (Not true.) Here’s the real story behind the names of 50 companies that you’ve probably heard of.



This post originally appeared at BuzzFeed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.