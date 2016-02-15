16 per cent of people met their spouse at work

While it may not make the human resource managers of the world happy, more than half of American professionals say they have participated in an office romance, according to Vault.com’s annual office romance survey.

Of those who have dated a coworker, 42 per cent said they had an ongoing, casual relationship; 36 per cent said they had a “random office hookup;” 29 per cent had been in a serious, long-term relationship; and 16 per cent had met their spouse or partner at work.

Workplace romances are most common in the hospitality and tourism industry, where 62 per cent of workers say they have gotten romantic with a coworker. Love is also in the air in the consumer products industry, where 59 per cent of workers have dated each other, and in the retail and advertising business (58 per cent).

More than one in 10 people said that they were currently in a relationship with a coworker, and nearly two-thirds said they would have another office romance. The majority of workers who’ve been involved in an office romance said they have had more than one.

Acceptance of office romances varies, with 6 per cent of workers believing that they’re completely unacceptable, 33 per cent disapproving when they’re between co-workers at different levels; and 30 per cent believing that co-workers who collaborate on projects shouldn’t collaborate on anything else.

Women are more likely than men to have participated in an office romance, but they tend to engage in more long-term relationships. Men are more likely than women to have engaged in a random office hookup, or an ongoing, casual relationship.

