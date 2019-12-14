20 facts about New Year's celebrations that might surprise you

Brad Barket/Getty Images Happy New Year!

As the Taylor Swift song goes, it was the end of a decade, but the start of an age.

To celebrate the end of 2019 and the start of 2020, WalletHub gathered trivia about New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, from the amount of trash in Times Square to how many people march in Philadelphia’s Mummers Parade.

Keep scrolling to learn more about New Year’s, just in time to watch the ball drop.

New Year’s Eve ranks fourth on Americans’ list of favourite holidays, with 41% of the population calling it their favourite.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Samsung A particularly festive celebration.

Predictably, 78% of Americans love Christmas. Thanksgiving and July 4th came in second and third, respectively.

But that doesn’t mean everyone actually stays up until midnight. At least 48% of parents plan to “count down” at 9 p.m. with their kids.

Fox Photos/Getty Images The Mawby triplets, Claudette, Angela, and Claudine are fast asleep before the clock strikes midnight to signal the New Year.

WalletHub reported that 12% of Americans fall asleep before midnight, anyway.

And 3% of Americans don’t plan on celebrating at all.

Yale Joel/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images Getting beauty rest.

It makes sense – for some, New Year’s Eve is an extremely overrated holiday.

The most popular destination in the US for New Year’s is Orlando, Florida, closely followed by Anaheim, California, and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Phelan Ebenhack/AP Images for Patina Restaurant Group Whitney Watts and Ray Watts dance the night away during the New Year’s Eve Party at Disney Springs in Florida.

The two most popular cities happen to be the locations of Disney World and Disneyland – both parks hold New Year’s celebrations.

At least 102.1 million people have to travel to get to their New Year’s celebrations.

Joey Hadden/Business Insider A road trip.

Although road-tripping isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, either.

Of those, over 6.7 million need to fly.

Robert Alexander/Getty Images It’s crowded.

Over 3.7 million people will use other modes of transportation.

If you’re heading to New York City to ring in the new year, prepare to break out your wallet. The average price of a dinner and a show for two in NYC on New Year’s Eve is over $US1,160.

Robert Alexander/Getty Images Snapping selfies.

New York is the most expensive city for celebrating in the country.

A predicted one million people will flock to Times Square to see the ball drop.

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images Revelers celebrate after the ball drop during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square on January 1, 2016.

That’s the average attendance for New Year’s Eve in Times Square, according to WalletHub. The crowds will be controlled by 7,000 police officers.

This year’s ball weighs 11,875 pounds, and is covered in 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles.

Jeff Neira/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images The ball that dropped on December 31, 2018.

The building that houses the ball is almost entirely empty – and Insider took a look around.

The ball has been dropped annually since 1907, with two notable exceptions — due to World War II light restrictions, Times Square remained dark in 1942 and 1943.

Myron Davis/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images Pearl Harbour was on December 7, 1941.

More than 56 tons of trash is left in Times Square after the celebrations — including 1.5 tons of confetti.

Stephen Chernin/Getty Images A broom sweeps some of the trash left by the revelers at the New Years celebration on January 1, 2005.

It takes 300 sanitation workers between 12 and 16 hours to clean it all up.

But back to celebrating: More than 360 million glasses of sparkling wine are consumed on December 31.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Sparkling wine abounds.

However, all that alcohol also makes NYE the drunkest night of the year – the average blood alcohol concentration is .094%, more than the legal limit.

That sparkling wine might be why 28% of Americans need to grab hangover food from restaurants on January 1.

Bettmann/Getty Images All that’s left of 1947 is a headache and a job for the cleaners.

According to Google, Louisville, Kentucky, was the most hungover city in America on January 1, 2019.

If you want good luck, you should eat 365 black-eyed peas.

Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Black-eyed peas.

In Spain, however, people eat 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight.

Speaking of January 1, the first day of the year has plenty of traditions of its own. Thirty-seven million people watch the Rose Parade in Pasadena on TV.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Rose Parade performers participate in the 123rd Annual Rose Parade in 2012.

There are over 700,000 live spectators as well.

Philadelphia’s Mummers Parade boasts 10,000 performers on January 1.

William Thomas Cain/Getty Images Members of the South Philadelphia String Band perform during the 2011 Mummers Parade.

If you don’t know what a mummer is, you’re not alone.

A mummer, according to Rusty Martz, president of the board of directors of the Mummers Museum, is “any man, woman, or child involved in the fantasy of song, dance and costume splendor on each January 1st in the annual Philadelphia New Year’s Day parade.”

The beginning of a new year is also about resolutions. The most popular New Year’s resolution is to exercise more.

Christ Hondros/Getty It’s popular.

Fifty-nine per cent of Americans want to add some physical activity to their routine. Eating healthier (54%), saving money (51%), losing weight (48%), and reducing stress (38%) round out the list.

Eighty per cent of resolutions fail by February.

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images Keeping resolutions is difficult.

Here are some tips to help keep your resolutions.

Crime also sees a bump on December 31 and January 1. The most popular day for car theft is January 1, with 2,571 cars getting jacked on the first day of 2018.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images The shattered window of a car.

New Year’s Eve ranked sixth, with 2,122 cars stolen.

But January 1 is also the biggest night for illegal “celebratory gunfire.”

Scott Barbour/Getty Images Fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

Celebrate the start of a new year – but make sure you stay safe, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.