50 Surprising Jobs You Can Do From Home

When people think of working from home, the jobs that come to mind are usually low-commitment, part-time gigs in areas like technical writing or customer service.
But did you know that you could be the chief executive of a company or a psychologist working solely from the comfort of your own home?
FlexJobs, a subscription job board for people who want to telecommute, made a list of the 50 most surprising work-from-home jobs employers posted in 2014, and the results are fascinating.
In addition to more traditional jobs like CEO and psychologist, the list also includes titles like “fish biologist” and “smokefree bars campaign manager.”
Here’s the full list, divided by category:
Science and Pharma
Senior Pharmacovigilance Scientist
Speech Scientist
Genetic Counselor – Biochemical Genetics
Fish Biologist
Senior Epidemiology Informaticist
Environmental Engineer
Medical & Health
Psychologist
Medical Director – Endocrinology
Public Health Regional Dentist Supervisor
Kinyarwanda Medical Interpreter
Social Worker -SHP
Health Equity Director
Education
Physical Education/Health Teacher – High School
Teacher Success Coordinator
Senior Literacy Assessment Specialist
Sign Language Adjunct Teacher
Teacher – K5 Reading Coach
Law and Government
NATO Special Operations Force Subject Matter Expert/Course Developer
Historian
Litigation Attorney
Air Safety Investigator (Instructor)
Senior Staff Attorney
Regulatory Affairs Strategy Consultant
Business
Director of International Sales
Retail and Consumer Industry Leader – Food and Beverage
Senior Branding/Naming Expert
Trainer – (Corporate Practice Management)
Executive-Level
Chief Public Affairs Officer
Chief Operating Officer
Chief of Staff
Chief Executive Officer
Vice President Sales – Financial Services
Writing, Editing, Communication
Executive Editor – Magazine
Web Search Evaluator
Hyperbaric Technology Instructional Writer
Internet Search Administrator (Spanish Language)
High School Biology Author
Handwriting Associate
Nonprofit & Philanthropy
Regional Gift Advisor
Family Engagement Facilitator
Animal Relocation Manager
Food & Farm Events Coordinator
Grants Manager – Partnerships and Research
Sports & Leisure
Golf Area Manager – Middle East
Sports Analyst – Lacrosse
Ohio Valley Beer Ambassador
Baseball Systems Developer – Research & Development
Sports Analyst – Volleyball
Spa Specialist
Smokefree Bars Campaign Manager
FlexJobs CEO and founder Sara Sutton Fell predicts that more and more jobs will be open to telecommuters in the coming years due to employee desire and the money employers can save on real estate and utilities by letting workers stay home.
“Many people underestimate the types of legitimate work-from-home jobs available in today’s employment market, but the variety of opportunities represented in this list reveals how rapidly telecommuting jobs are growing and diversifying,” she says.
According to Sutton Fell, organisations that posted work-from-home positions on FlexJobs in 2014 included The American Heart Association, Xerox, and The Mayo Clinic.
