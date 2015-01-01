50 Surprising Jobs You Can Do From Home

When people think of working from home, the jobs that come to mind are usually low-commitment, part-time gigs in areas like technical writing or customer service.

But did you know that you could be the chief executive of a company or a psychologist working solely from the comfort of your own home?

FlexJobs, a subscription job board for people who want to telecommute, made a list of the 50 most surprising work-from-home jobs employers posted in 2014, and the results are fascinating.

In addition to more traditional jobs like CEO and psychologist, the list also includes titles like “fish biologist” and “smokefree bars campaign manager.”

Here’s the full list, divided by category:

Science and Pharma

Senior Pharmacovigilance Scientist

Speech Scientist

Genetic Counselor – Biochemical Genetics

Fish Biologist

Senior Epidemiology Informaticist

Environmental Engineer

Medical & Health

Psychologist

Medical Director – Endocrinology

Public Health Regional Dentist Supervisor

Kinyarwanda Medical Interpreter

Social Worker -SHP

Health Equity Director

Education

Physical Education/Health Teacher – High School

Teacher Success Coordinator

Senior Literacy Assessment Specialist

Sign Language Adjunct Teacher

Teacher – K5 Reading Coach

Law and Government

NATO Special Operations Force Subject Matter Expert/Course Developer

Historian

Litigation Attorney

Air Safety Investigator (Instructor)

Senior Staff Attorney

Regulatory Affairs Strategy Consultant

Business

Director of International Sales

Retail and Consumer Industry Leader – Food and Beverage

Senior Branding/Naming Expert

Trainer – (Corporate Practice Management)

Executive-Level

Chief Public Affairs Officer

Chief Operating Officer

Chief of Staff

Chief Executive Officer

Vice President Sales – Financial Services

Writing, Editing, Communication

Executive Editor – Magazine

Web Search Evaluator

Hyperbaric Technology Instructional Writer

Internet Search Administrator (Spanish Language)

High School Biology Author

Handwriting Associate

Nonprofit & Philanthropy

Regional Gift Advisor

Family Engagement Facilitator

Animal Relocation Manager

Food & Farm Events Coordinator

Grants Manager – Partnerships and Research

Sports & Leisure

Golf Area Manager – Middle East

Sports Analyst – Lacrosse

Ohio Valley Beer Ambassador

Baseball Systems Developer – Research & Development

Sports Analyst – Volleyball

Spa Specialist

Smokefree Bars Campaign Manager

FlexJobs CEO and founder Sara Sutton Fell predicts that more and more jobs will be open to telecommuters in the coming years due to employee desire and the money employers can save on real estate and utilities by letting workers stay home.

“Many people underestimate the types of legitimate work-from-home jobs available in today’s employment market, but the variety of opportunities represented in this list reveals how rapidly telecommuting jobs are growing and diversifying,” she says.

According to Sutton Fell, organisations that posted work-from-home positions on FlexJobs in 2014 included The American Heart Association, Xerox, and The Mayo Clinic.

