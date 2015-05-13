15 surprising jobs that robots are taking over



There are machines cranking out articlesfor The Associated Press and robots slicing the perfectly shaped noodle in restaurants across China — and that’s just the start of it.

Historically, experts believed that robots would only threaten blue-collar jobs, but they’re beginning to challenge white-collar professions, as well.

While some economists believe this “Second Machine Age” will ultimately create more jobs, others predict that several unlucky employees will be pushed out of work in the near future.

Can a robot do your job?

