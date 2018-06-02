28 surprising things you probably didn’t know about ‘Survivor’

Teams get a chance to discuss challenges before they compete in them.
Although “Survivor” is technically a reality TV show, there’s a lot you don’t see when the cameras stop rolling.
According to Today, after host and producer Jeff Probst tells the tribes about the daily challenge, he and challenge creator John Kirhoffer walk through the obstacles with each tribe, giving them the opportunity to strategize beforehand.
Players meet well before the filming starts.
Although it seems like the players meet when the cameras start rolling, that isn’t the case.
Former competitor Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth said in a TikTok that players take the same plane together to the filming location but aren’t allowed to speak to each other. Despite this rule, he said a lot of “much nonverbal communication happens.”
“The game starts when you arrive at the airport,” Lusth said. “As weird as that sounds, you pick up a lot of social cues from how people move through crowded spaces together.”
Players are prohibited from going into the ocean after dark.
Beck told Insider that even though the ocean is the “best place to go to the bathroom,” players aren’t allowed to go down to it in the evening.
“At night when you wake up, you’re not allowed to go to the bathroom in the ocean at night because they don’t want you to die,” she said. “… If you try, they literally will be like, ‘You cannot go.'”
There are supplies like sunscreen and bug spray in an off-camera medical box.
Stott told Insider in 2021 that in addition to having access to supplies like sunscreen, bug spray, and vitamins in a medical box in the woods, competitors also submit a personal bag of items, such as tampons and contact lenses.
“If you needed any of that stuff, you could just go to the med box,” Stott said. “They only allow one person at a time to go so you’re not congregating back there.”
Beck added that the cameras stop rolling when competitors go to the med box “because they want to keep the illusion that it’s a reality show.”
Competitors have spanned age groups.
The youngest player on the show was Will Wahl, who was 18 years old when he appeared on “Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X.”
Meanwhile, the oldest competitor to ever appear on the show was former Navy SEAL Rudy Boesch, who appeared on the first and eighth seasons at ages 72 and 75, respectively.
There are winners of all ages as well.
The youngest person to ever win was Jud “Fabio” Birza, who won “Survivor: Nicaragua” at 21 years old.
On the flip side, the oldest person was Bob Crowley, who was 57 years old when he brought home the cash prize after “Survivor: Gabon.”
Players aren’t supposed to talk to the camera crew.
Beck told Insider that players are told not to talk to the camera crew since “it would be an interference with the game.”
Tribal council actually lasts much longer than it appears.
Even though the event only takes up about 10 minutes of each episode, tribal council actually lasts a lot longer.
“Jeff asks the same question to multiple people and then they pick which answer they like or which answer works and they go with that one,” Patel told Insider. “So for us, there is a lot of repetition at tribal.”
Several players have gone back home with life-threatening infections.
Patel told Insider she contracted a UTI while on the island that she described as “a constant, 24-hour pain” that she “couldn’t shake no matter what.” Although she got antibiotics from the crew, the infection had gotten more serious.
“I came home and I was in the hospital,” Patel said. “It was really, really, really bad to get it taken care of because I still had traces of that infection in me and it [had spread] to my bladder.”
Boehlke also told Insider that she got a painful UTI while playing that later left her “in the hospital for a week with a very severe kidney infection.”
Only two competitors have won the game twice.
Only two people have won “Survivor” twice — Diaz-Twine and Tony Vlachos.
Vlachos won “Survivor: Winners at War,” the show’s 40th season featuring an entire cast of past champs.
Everyone who competes gets a paycheck, but the amount varies depending on how long you’re in the game.
Everyone gets a certain amount of compensation, with the people who last the longest getting the most money.
According to Today, the second-place player gets $US100,000 ($AU138,258) and the person who comes in third receives $US85,000 ($AU117,519).
If someone goes home without playing their hidden immunity idol, they get to keep it.
Three-time competitor Andrea Boehlke was voted out without playing her hidden immunity idol — an item that nullifies votes cast against the player — on “Survivor: Caramoan,” and she told Insider in 2021 that she got to keep it.
“The CBS producers did borrow it for a season called ‘Ghost Island’ where it was brought back into the game, but they returned it to me after the season was over,” Boehlke said.
However, she added that she lost it on her way home from a “Survivor” viewing party.
Players don’t have total say over what they wear on the show.
Stott said told Insider that she had lost so much weight while competing that her underwear didn’t fit anymore, so she requested a new pair.
“My a– was hanging out, and I see the family-visit challenge coming up, and I was like, ‘I have got to get new britches, you know?'” Stott said.
Janet Carbin, who competed on the same season as Stott, told Insider in 2021 that she also got replacement underwear since the pair she was wearing had too many holes “for TV.”
In recent seasons, “Survivor” players haven’t been allowed to bring swimsuits.
Patel said that, unlike in many seasons past, she and her fellow players weren’t permitted to bring swimsuits for “Island of the Idols.”
“Whatever you’re wearing is all we had. It was miserable,” Patel said. “We were talking about it amongst each other, and we think that there was a push towards making us look more like we were shipwrecked.”
Also, both season-18 champ J.T. Thomas and season-26 winner John Cochran have played “perfect games,” meaning they unanimously won the final tribal councils and didn’t have anyone vote against them throughout the entire competition.
Some players stay in “game mode” at Ponderosa, the luxurious resort where jury members await the final tribal council.
Even though jury members aren’t eligible for the $US1 ($AU1) million prize, they do have a say in who wins it during the final tribal council.