28 surprising things you probably didn’t know about ‘Survivor’

Players meet well before the filming starts.

Although it seems like the players meet when the cameras start rolling, that isn’t the case.

Former competitor Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth said in a TikTok that players take the same plane together to the filming location but aren’t allowed to speak to each other. Despite this rule, he said a lot of “much nonverbal communication happens.”

“The game starts when you arrive at the airport,” Lusth said. “As weird as that sounds, you pick up a lot of social cues from how people move through crowded spaces together.”

The competitors then proceed to spend a week together on the island while preparing for the game and doing press but still aren’t allowed to talk to their fellow castaways.