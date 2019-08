Being a vegan may feel like you’re experiencing miniature famine at times, because it seems like there aren’t a lot of vegan friendly foods on the market. But surprisingly, these eight popular foods are free from animal by-products, hence vegan friendly.

Produced by Delano Samuels

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.