QUIZ: Which Food Has More Calories?

Calculating the calories in food is not a perfect science. But we took a stab at it.



We put two foods in a head-to-head competition to see if you can spot the meal or snack that is higher in calories.

The results will surprise you.

Since we only looked at calories and not other nutrition factors like fat, fibre, protein, sugar, and vitamins, the lower-calorie food may not necessarily be the healthier option overall. Still, this quiz is particularly eye-opening if you’re of the camp that believes “calories in versus calories out” is the most important part of any diet plan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.