14 things you probably didn’t know about Ina Garten

- Ina Garten is one of the most beloved and respected celebrity chefs in the world.
- Before becoming a TV show host and cookbook author, she worked for the government.
- She honed her cooking skills by working her way through Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.”
They have been together ever since, despite being separated by Jeffrey’s work and service in the Army. Even more recently, the couple makes a long-distance relationship work while Ina Garten lives in the Hamptons and Jeffrey works at Yale University during the week.
“He would always leave on Monday and come back on Friday and I stayed in one place,” Ina told People in 2020 of the couple’s work schedule and quarantining together. “I always wondered what it was going to be like when he retired. And when [COVID-19] happened, I thought, oh, I guess that’s what’s it’s going to be like … I have to say, it’s great.”
However, Jeffrey pushed her to pursue her passions for business and cooking, and she later earned her degree from Georgetown University in Washington, DC.
“It was the first formative period in her cooking,” Jeffrey told Food Network. “All those little shops in Europe — the boulangeries — Ina would walk through them and just glow.”
“We bought a car in Paris and spent four months camping in a Day-Glo orange tent that you couldn’t stand up in,” she said. “You had to get out of the tent to put your blue jeans on. I don’t know what the other campers saw.”
Food was often hard to come by given their strict budget, but Garten recalled one instance in Normandy when the woman who owned the campsite offered her and Jeffrey some of her extra dinner.
“It was coq au vin,” Garten recalled. Coq au vin, which translates to “chicken in wine,” is a classic French dish that typically features chicken braised with wine and mushrooms.
“I heated it up on my little camping gas stove,” she continued. “And I thought, this is the most delicious thing I’ve ever eaten in my life. I need to know how to make this.”
According to Insider, Garten worked under both Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter, helping to write the nuclear energy budget.
It became her new passion project and would be the key in launching her to superstardom.
“It was the original name of my specialty food store after a movie with Ava Gardner and Humphrey Bogart. But for me, it means being both elegant and earthy,” Garten wrote in a blog post. “The former owner is Italian and her family called her the Barefoot Contessa when she was young.”
Garten has now sold millions of copies internationally between her 12 cookbooks.
Garten also wished Swift a happy birthday in December 2021, writing on Instagram, “Happy Birthday to one of the most creative artistic geniuses of our time! You are such an inspiration for anyone who wants to sail their own ship. Sending love.”
