14 things you probably didn’t know about Ina Garten

Ina Garten says that her dream dinner guest is her husband, Jeffrey.

Ina Garten and her husband, Jeffrey, have been married for 53 years. The pair met while Ina was visiting her brother at Dartmouth College, where Jeffrey was a junior. After Jeffrey spotted her from the campus library window, he began writing her love letters.

They have been together ever since, despite being separated by Jeffrey’s work and service in the Army. Even more recently, the couple makes a long-distance relationship work while Ina Garten lives in the Hamptons and Jeffrey works at Yale University during the week.

“He would always leave on Monday and come back on Friday and I stayed in one place,” Ina told People in 2020 of the couple’s work schedule and quarantining together. “I always wondered what it was going to be like when he retired. And when [COVID-19] happened, I thought, oh, I guess that’s what’s it’s going to be like … I have to say, it’s great.”