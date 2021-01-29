Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images Ina Garten is one of the most beloved celebrity chefs in the business, but there’s a lot you might not know about her.

Ina Garten is one of the most beloved and respected celebrity chefs in the world.

Before becoming a TV show host and cookbook author,Ina Garten worked for the government.

Garten honed her cooking skills by working her way through Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ina Garten, also known as the “Barefoot Contessa,” is one of the most beloved and famous celebrity chefs in the business, despite having no professional training.

Before becoming a cookbook author and TV host, Garten lived in Washington, DC, and worked for the White House Office of Management and Budget. Her husband Jeffrey Garten encouraged her to pursue her passion for cooking, and the rest is history.

Read more: Ina Garten and her husband Jeffrey have been married for 52 years and are still madly in love. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

Here are 13 things you probably didn’t know about Ina Garten.

Ina Garten says that her dream dinner guest is her husband, Jeffrey.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Ina and Jeffrey Garten in 2018.

Ina Garten and her husband Jeffrey have been married for 52 years. The pair originally met while Ina was visiting her brother at Dartmouth College, where Jeffrey was a junior. After Jeffrey spotted her from the campus library window, he began writing her love letters.

They have been together ever since, despite being separated by Jeffrey’s work and service in the army. Even more recently, the couple makes a long-distance relationship work while Ina Garten lives in the Hamptons and Jeffrey works at Yale University during the week.

“He would always leave on Monday and come back on Friday and I stayed in one place,” Ina told People of the couple’s work schedule and quarantining together. “I always wondered what it was going to be like when he retired. And when this happened, I thought, oh, I guess that’s what’s it’s going to be like … I have to say, it’s great.”

Read more: Ina Garten and her husband Jeffrey have been married for 52 years and are still madly in love. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

Ina Garten dropped out of college after she married her husband Jeffrey.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Ina Garten and Jeffrey Garten in 2015.

After they were married, Ina and Jeffrey Garten settled in North Carolina after Jeffrey enlisted in the Army. Garten then decided to discontinue her studies at Syracuse University and focused on cooking for her husband.

However, Jeffrey pushed her to pursue her passions for business and cooking, and she later earned her degree from Georgetown University in Washington, DC.

Ina Garten fell in love with cooking while visiting Paris in the 1970s.

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversa/Getty Images Ina Garten.

“I had always thought about French food as ‘cuisine’ with complicated preparations and slowly simmered sauces,” Garten wrote in her cookbook “Cooking for Jeffrey,” according to Bon Appétit. “I discovered French street markets and simple, seasonal food that was based on incredibly good ingredients.”

“It was the first formative period in her cooking,” Jeffrey told Food Network. “All those little shops in Europe – the boulangeries – Ina would walk through them and just glow.”

Before becoming a celebrity chef, Garten worked for the government.

Andrea Izzotti/Shutterstock The White House.

In the late 1970s, Garten lived in Washington, DC, and worked for the White House Office of Management and Budget.

According to Insider, Garten worked under both Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter, helping to write the nuclear energy budget.



Read more:

Ina Garten says she quit her White House job to buy a grocery shop at the age of 30 thanks to advice from her husband



She mastered her cooking skills by working her way through Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.”

Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post/Getty Images Julia Child’s cookbook, ‘Mastering the Art of French Cooking.’

“I would have to say that Julia Child’s my biggest culinary inspiration because she really taught me how to cook through her cookbooks,” Garten told Today. “I learned how to make hollandaise sauce the right way, and then she showed me how to make it the quick way without losing any of the quality.”

Read more: 13 things you probably didn’t know about Julia Child

Garten gets her pseudonym “the Barefoot Contessa” from the store she once owned in East Hampton, New York.

Matthew Peyton/Getty Images The Barefoot Contessa storefront in East Hampton, New York.

“When I told [Jeffrey] I wanted to move to New York and open a food store, he said, ‘Let’s move to New York!'” Garten told People in 2018. “That he would not object to moving to a different state for my career was so unusual, particularly 40 years ago.”

It became her new passion project and would be the key in launching her to superstardom.

She didn’t come up with the name “Barefoot Contessa.”

LMPC/Getty Images A poster for ‘The Barefoot Contessa.’

The small specialty food store already bore the name when Garten purchased it, but she liked it so much that she decided to keep it. The original store owners were inspired by the 1954 movie “The Barefoot Contessa.”

“It was the original name of my specialty food store after a movie with Ava Gardner and Humphrey Bogart. But for me, it means being both elegant and earthy,” Garten wrote in a blog post. “The former owner is Italian and her family called her the Barefoot Contessa when she was young.”

When Garten was writing her first cookbook, she and her publishers had no idea it would be such a huge success.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Ina Garten signing cookbooks.

The first initial 5,000 copies of “The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook,” plus an extra 15,000 the publisher ordered in advance because of strong press engagement, sold out almost immediately.

Garten has now sold millions of copies internationally between her 12 cookbooks.

Garten now has three Emmy awards.

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images Jeffrey Garten and Ina Garten attend 40th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards in 2013.

The celebrity chef has won three Emmy awards as Outstanding Culinary Host for “Barefoot Contessa” and “Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics.” In 2018, she also won a James Beard Foundation Award for “Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics.”

Ina Garten has never had children and doesn’t plan to.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images Jeffrey Garten and Ina Garten.

“It was a choice I made very early,” Garten said during an appearance on Katie Couric’s podcast in 2017. “We decided not to have children. I really appreciate that other people do and we will always have friends that have children that we are close to…” Garten explained. “I really felt, I feel, that I would have never been able to have the life I’ve had. So it’s a choice and that was the choice I made.”

Her favourite restaurant is Café de Flore in Paris.

LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images Café de Flore in Paris.

She told Bon Appétit that while eating at the restaurant, she always goes “for an omelet and a glass of Champagne,” calling it the “perfect French dinner.”

When she’s looking for a fast-food fix, she will eat an In-N-Out burger.

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images In-N-Out.

In 2018, Garten posted an Instagram photo with celebrity friend Jennifer Garner chowing down on some animal-style burgers.

She’s a huge Taylor Swift fan.

ACMA2020 / Getty Images Taylor Swift released ‘Folklore’ in July 2020.

When asked by Bon Appétit about what is her favourite song to cook to, Garten responded, “Oh that’s easy. Taylor Swift ‘1989’. We listen to it over and over and over again.”

Read more: What Taylor Swift eats in a day

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.