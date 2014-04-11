16 Surprising Facts You Didn't Know About Popular Songs

How different her career might have been.

There are plenty of unknown stories behind popular songs that have become part of our lives.

Some famous songs were initially rejected, written for someone else, by someone else, or have hidden meaning in the lyrics.

From Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.,” learn the surprising stories behind your favourite songs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.